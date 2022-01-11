Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,105. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

