Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.60

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.60 and last traded at C$25.58, with a volume of 119411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.77.

POU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$369.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.7700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.48%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$409,218.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,390.59. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total transaction of C$194,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,253.97. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,268 shares of company stock worth $2,215,829.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

