PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches Market Cap of $71,725.71

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $71,725.71 and $28.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

