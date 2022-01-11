Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.67 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $28.67 million and approximately $155,516.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00037903 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 94,017,698 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

