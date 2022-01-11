Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.6% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $318.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

