Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242,928 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 3.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pfizer worth $255,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Pfizer by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,601,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,937,000 after purchasing an additional 870,956 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $15,095,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.9% during the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 193,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $75,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.78. 366,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,985,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

