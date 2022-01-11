Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Down to $21.27

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.27, but opened at $20.71. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 96 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $832.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

