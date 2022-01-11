Plian Market Capitalization Achieves $8.14 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. Plian has a market cap of $8.14 million and $51,108.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Plian has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00061728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 849,079,891 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

