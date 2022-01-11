Pluton Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.54 or 0.00012914 BTC on exchanges. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $689,144.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00063041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

