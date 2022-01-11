POA (POA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $188.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
