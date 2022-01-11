Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) rose 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 27,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 909,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

POSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Get Poshmark alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.02.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,820 shares of company stock worth $4,979,759.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at $1,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at $4,926,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.