Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,815.00

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market cap of $652,077.17 and $23,815.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00060324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00082218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.07543238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,752.88 or 0.99580445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003110 BTC.

About Professional Fighters League Fan Token

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,194 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

