PVG Asset Management Corp Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 6.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.41. The stock had a trading volume of 983,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,921,371. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $204.83 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.68 and its 200-day moving average is $223.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

