Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $18.14

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $17.31. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $891,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $385,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

