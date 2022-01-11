Raymond James Trims Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Target Price to C$1.00

Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Westhaven Gold stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 17,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

