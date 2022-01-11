Raymond James Trims Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Target Price to C$1.00

Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Westhaven Gold stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 17,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.66.
