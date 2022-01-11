Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for iCAD (ICAD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for iCAD (NASDAQ: ICAD):

1/5/2022 – iCAD had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – iCAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

1/5/2022 – iCAD had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – iCAD had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 3,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $162.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Ross Carter purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

