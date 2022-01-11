RedFOX Labs Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.09 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00331348 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00131089 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00083587 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

