Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after acquiring an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $363.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.81. The firm has a market cap of $357.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

