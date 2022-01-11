Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.30.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $363.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

