Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 2,597 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 399,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,861,000 after buying an additional 130,057 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 162,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

