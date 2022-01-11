Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $7.99

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $8.28. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 1,243 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.