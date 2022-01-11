Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 989 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $373.00 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.55. The stock has a market cap of $235.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

