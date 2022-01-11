Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $621.16 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $598.86 and a 200 day moving average of $528.38. The company has a market capitalization of $256.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.89.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.