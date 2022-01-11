Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 106.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

