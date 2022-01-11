Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.72 and a 200 day moving average of $248.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

