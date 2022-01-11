Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.41.

COST opened at $518.80 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $538.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

