Scotiabank Lowers Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday.

Shares of CXBMF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. 57,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,295. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

