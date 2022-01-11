Scotiabank Lowers Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$41.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

EDVMF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,005. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

