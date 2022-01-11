Scotiabank Lowers OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$3.75

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,817. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

