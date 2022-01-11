Scotiabank Trims Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Target Price to C$3.25

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ARNGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 102,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,083. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

