Scotiabank Trims Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Target Price to C$3.25

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ARNGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 102,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,083. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.
About Argonaut Gold
