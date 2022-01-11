Scotiabank Trims Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Target Price to C$6.75

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ORLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

ORLA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,666. The company has a market cap of $901.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after buying an additional 659,568 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,051,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 304,326 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 1,184,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,092,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 397,086 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

