Segantii Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,500 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth $62,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.