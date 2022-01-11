Sessia (KICKS) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $279,196.72 and $17,294.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00061983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005996 BTC.

About Sessia

KICKS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

