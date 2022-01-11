Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Down 3.9%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.58 and last traded at $53.58. 419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,247,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.04.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after acquiring an additional 837,389 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.