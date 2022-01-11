Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Increased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 2.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $19,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 60.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after acquiring an additional 156,824 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Shopify by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,353,000 after acquiring an additional 130,058 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,508,000 after purchasing an additional 117,927 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 581,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,576,000 after purchasing an additional 101,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,637.90.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $14.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,145.83. The stock had a trading volume of 29,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,455.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,469.26. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.