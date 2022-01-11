Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Down 3.6%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.97 and last traded at $49.00. 990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 211,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.41 million, a PE ratio of 110.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495 in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after buying an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after buying an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.1% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 99.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 44.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

