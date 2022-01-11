Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 113,095 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,095 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $90,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

Shares of GS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,493. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.12 and its 200 day moving average is $392.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

