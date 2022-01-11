Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 64,034 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,034 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $99,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

ABBV traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $135.97. 35,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,325,923. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.01. The company has a market cap of $240.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

