Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 870,956 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,601,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,956 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Pfizer worth $154,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 168,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,985,578. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $317.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

