Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,655 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PayPal were worth $59,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.25. 101,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,620,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.38. The company has a market cap of $218.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.