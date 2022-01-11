Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $175.96 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 857,417 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $175,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,646,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 43,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,121,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,611,127. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $260.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

