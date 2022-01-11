Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 225,657 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,657 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $74,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 73,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,447,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,974,000 after acquiring an additional 498,330 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,404,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,618,000 after purchasing an additional 365,007 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 57,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,999,992. The firm has a market cap of $259.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.