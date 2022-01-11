Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 4,182 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $860,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

GOOGL traded down $27.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,745.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,765. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,711.71 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,906.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,791.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.