Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,924 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $103,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.59. 69,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,909. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.18 and a 12-month high of $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.05. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

