Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,259,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $122,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 58.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 129,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 48,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.42. 271,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,386,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

