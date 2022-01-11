SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$31.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. 69,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,137. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 39.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 157,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SSR Mining by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,953,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

