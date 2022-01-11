Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading Down 3.8%

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 3,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 366,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 104,600 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $783,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 509,896 shares of company stock worth $4,035,413 in the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Stagwell Company Profile (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.