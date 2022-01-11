Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $33.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of VECO traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.