Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to C$1.10

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, increased their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of PIFYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. 11,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,781. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

