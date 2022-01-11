Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 11th (AFN, AGGZF, ALA, ANRGF, ARNGF, ATGFF, BCE, BLX, BRLXF, BTG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 11th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$69.00 to C$70.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$42.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$83.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$57.00 to C$62.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$0.50 to C$14.25.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) was given a C$12.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$41.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$64.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$11.75.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $28.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$13.50 to C$17.15.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$4.00.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.25.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.75.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$56.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$21.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) was given a C$12.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $435.00 to $386.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was given a C$8.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$3.75.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) was given a C$8.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$6.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$25.00.

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.10.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$65.00.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$20.50 to C$20.00.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$31.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$17.50 to C$17.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$69.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$1.70 to C$2.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $44.00 to $30.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $33.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.25.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

